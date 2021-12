Instagram CEO tells Senate panel it takes the mental health of children seriously Adam Mosseri pushed back on research showing social media is harmful for mental health during testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security.

Technology Instagram CEO tells Senate panel it takes the mental health of children seriously Instagram CEO tells Senate panel it takes the mental health of children seriously Listen · 3:36 3:36 Adam Mosseri pushed back on research showing social media is harmful for mental health during testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor