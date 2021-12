After fatal shooting, Oxford school district plans a soft reopening for classes From trauma sessions to memorials to fundraisers, Oxford, Mich., continues on the path to recovery. A 15-year-old boy is charged with killing four students during last week's school shooting.

National After fatal shooting, Oxford school district plans a soft reopening for classes After fatal shooting, Oxford school district plans a soft reopening for classes Listen · 4:02 4:02 From trauma sessions to memorials to fundraisers, Oxford, Mich., continues on the path to recovery. A 15-year-old boy is charged with killing four students during last week's school shooting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor