A pelican in Naples, Fla., tried to digest a sheepshead fish for dinner Rescuers with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida came across the pelican and saw it was having trouble breathing. An exam showed an oversized fish skeleton lodged in the pelican's esophagus.

A pelican in Naples, Fla., tried to digest a sheepshead fish for dinner Rescuers with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida came across the pelican and saw it was having trouble breathing. An exam showed an oversized fish skeleton lodged in the pelican's esophagus.