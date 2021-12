Tally to be released on whether Buffalo-area Starbucks workers voted in a union Will Starbucks have its first unionized corporate store or stores in the U.S.? Starbucks workers in upstate New York have cast votes on whether to join a union. The result is expected Thursday.

Will Starbucks have its first unionized corporate store or stores in the U.S.? Starbucks workers in upstate New York have cast votes on whether to join a union. The result is expected Thursday.