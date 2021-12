Tally to be released on whether Buffalo-area Starbucks workers voted in a union Will Starbucks have its first unionized corporate store or stores in the U.S.? Starbucks workers in upstate New York have cast votes on whether to join a union. The result is expected Thursday.

