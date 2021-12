The podcast 'For Colored Nerds' relaunches NPR's Noel King speaks with Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings about their podcast "For Colored Nerds," and their journey to taking control of their own content.

The podcast 'For Colored Nerds' relaunches The podcast 'For Colored Nerds' relaunches Listen · 5:27 5:27 NPR's Noel King speaks with Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings about their podcast "For Colored Nerds," and their journey to taking control of their own content. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor