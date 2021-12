Revisiting Steve Inskeep's 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Bob Dole, who died Sunday, will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol — acknowledging decades of service as a GOP senator, vice presidential candidate and presidential nominee.

Politics Revisiting Steve Inskeep's 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Revisiting Steve Inskeep's 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Listen · 5:26 5:26 Bob Dole, who died Sunday, will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol — acknowledging decades of service as a GOP senator, vice presidential candidate and presidential nominee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor