Revisiting a 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Former Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday. NPR's Steve Inskeep talked to Dole in 2005.

Revisiting a 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Revisiting a 2005 conversation with Bob Dole Listen · 5:26 5:26 Former Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday. NPR's Steve Inskeep talked to Dole in 2005. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor