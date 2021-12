Biden gives the federal government 3 decades to reach an ambitious climate goal NPR's Noel King speaks to Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, about President Biden's order to make federal vehicles and buildings carbon neutral by 2050.

Climate Biden gives the federal government 3 decades to reach an ambitious climate goal Biden gives the federal government 3 decades to reach an ambitious climate goal Listen · 5:13 5:13 NPR's Noel King speaks to Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, about President Biden's order to make federal vehicles and buildings carbon neutral by 2050. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor