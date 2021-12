India's top military official, Bipin Rawat, dies in a helicopter crash An investigation is underway into Wednesday's helicopter crash that killed India's top military leader — along with 12 other people, including his wife.

India's top military official, Bipin Rawat, dies in a helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into Wednesday's helicopter crash that killed India's top military leader — along with 12 other people, including his wife.