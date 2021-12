Northern Ireland company sets a record for world's largest vegan burger The vegan burger weighed 358 pounds, 4 ounces and spent nine hours cooking. The company, Finnebrogue Artisan, earned a Guinness World Record.

The vegan burger weighed 358 pounds, 4 ounces and spent nine hours cooking. The company, Finnebrogue Artisan, earned a Guinness World Record.