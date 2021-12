'30' is a complicated album that shows just how broad Adele's appeal is Adele is a rare thing right now: an artist whose appeal cuts across genres and generations. Her new album about divorce features thrilling, exhilarating songs about being absolutely miserable.

Review Music Reviews '30' is a complicated album that shows just how broad Adele's appeal is '30' is a complicated album that shows just how broad Adele's appeal is Listen · 6:14 6:14 Adele is a rare thing right now: an artist whose appeal cuts across genres and generations. Her new album about divorce features thrilling, exhilarating songs about being absolutely miserable. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor