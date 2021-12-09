Two music indicators

Whether you're listening from the comfort of your own home or going out to a packed venue, an imbalance of supply and demand is impacting your consumption of music.

On today's episode, we bring you two stories from our daily podcast, The Indicator. The first is about ticket scalping. Frustrating as the practice can be to fans, it is fascinating to economists and can reveal a lot about how all kinds of transactions create value, and for whom. Can consulting an economist help you navigate ticket sales more shrewdly? We try.

Then we turn to vinyl. Adele's latest album was so big on vinyl it knocked other albums out of production. There just isn't enough vinyl capacity to go around when Adele comes to town.

