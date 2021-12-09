Accessibility links
The economics of concert tickets and how Adele strained the vinyl supply chain : Planet Money Ticket scalping frustrates fans, but it fascinates economists. It's been a favorite topic of ours in the past. This time, Darian turns to friends and experts to navigate the world of concert tickets like an economist who is also a music fan. Then we find out just how big Adele is on vinyl. So big her latest album disrupted the whole market for vinyl, the material itself. | These stories come from our daily podcast The Indicator. Go subscribe if you haven't already.

Planet Money

Two music indicators

Two music indicators

Listen · 18:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1062790386/1063201390" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 04: Adele performs on stage at the at 3Arena Dublin on March 4, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 04: Adele performs on stage at the at 3Arena Dublin on March 4, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Whether you're listening from the comfort of your own home or going out to a packed venue, an imbalance of supply and demand is impacting your consumption of music.

On today's episode, we bring you two stories from our daily podcast, The Indicator. The first is about ticket scalping. Frustrating as the practice can be to fans, it is fascinating to economists and can reveal a lot about how all kinds of transactions create value, and for whom. Can consulting an economist help you navigate ticket sales more shrewdly? We try.

Then we turn to vinyl. Adele's latest album was so big on vinyl it knocked other albums out of production. There just isn't enough vinyl capacity to go around when Adele comes to town.

Music: "I've Got Potential" and "Cisgender"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to Planet Money on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.