Politics Biden is in a high-stakes game of telephone diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia Biden is in a high-stakes game of telephone diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia Listen · 3:57 3:57 In a call on Thursday, President Biden briefed the Ukrainian president about his recent talks with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He'll soon have a call with nine NATO allies in the region.