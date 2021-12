What omicron's alarming spread means for the U.S. The omicron variant is gaining a foothold in Europe. Scientists say it is spreading faster than delta and can do so even in places where many people are vaccinated. What could this mean for the U.S.?

What omicron's alarming spread means for the U.S. The omicron variant is gaining a foothold in Europe. Scientists say it is spreading faster than delta and can do so even in places where many people are vaccinated. What could this mean for the U.S.?