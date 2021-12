Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits Families of Oxford shooting victims are suing the school district. The lawsuits claim that school officials acted in reckless disregard for the victims safety after the shooter showed warning signs.

National Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits Listen · 2:47 2:47 Families of Oxford shooting victims are suing the school district. The lawsuits claim that school officials acted in reckless disregard for the victims safety after the shooter showed warning signs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor