Presidential race in France shaken up as far-right TV commentator launches campaign An extreme-right TV commentator has thrown the political world in France into turmoil by launching a presidential campaign ahead of next April's election.

Europe Presidential race in France shaken up as far-right TV commentator launches campaign Presidential race in France shaken up as far-right TV commentator launches campaign Listen · 4:11 4:11 An extreme-right TV commentator has thrown the political world in France into turmoil by launching a presidential campaign ahead of next April's election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor