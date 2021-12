Why do some Pakistani journalists say they're being silenced? Reports from global media watchdogs suggest it is true: press freedoms in Pakistan are deteriorating. Why is Pakistan's media under pressure, and where is that pressure coming from?

Asia Why do some Pakistani journalists say they're being silenced? Why do some Pakistani journalists say they're being silenced? Listen · 7:01 7:01 Reports from global media watchdogs suggest it is true: press freedoms in Pakistan are deteriorating. Why is Pakistan's media under pressure, and where is that pressure coming from? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor