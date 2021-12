Smollett found guilty of lying to authorities in trial over his alleged attack Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been convicted of staging an anti-gay, racist attack on himself and lying to Chicago police about it. His lawyer is pledging to appeal.

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been convicted of staging an anti-gay, racist attack on himself and lying to Chicago police about it. His lawyer is pledging to appeal.