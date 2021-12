Pennsylvania sees a dramatic surge in COVID cases driven by the Delta variant COVID-19 cases are rising in parts of Pennsylvania. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network, based in Bethlehem, Pa.

Health Pennsylvania sees a dramatic surge in COVID cases driven by the Delta variant Pennsylvania sees a dramatic surge in COVID cases driven by the Delta variant Listen · 5:00 5:00 COVID-19 cases are rising in parts of Pennsylvania. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network, based in Bethlehem, Pa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor