EU official holds talks with U.S. officials, who are grappling with big tech firms NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the European Union's top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, about how governments should be handling big tech firms.

Business EU official holds talks with U.S. officials, who are grappling with big tech firms EU official holds talks with U.S. officials, who are grappling with big tech firms Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the European Union's top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, about how governments should be handling big tech firms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor