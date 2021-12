Design forecasting company Pantone picks 2022 color of the year The color for the upcoming year is Very Peri, a periwinkle hue. Kamala Harris and Lady Gaga have both been seen wearing it. Apparently it signals "a spritely, joyous attitude."

The color for the upcoming year is Very Peri, a periwinkle hue. Kamala Harris and Lady Gaga have both been seen wearing it. Apparently it signals "a spritely, joyous attitude."