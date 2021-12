British court permits Julian Assange extradition to the U.S. on spying charges NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Willem Marx about the court opening the door for Assange to be extradited. It ruled U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

Listen · 3:27