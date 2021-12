Remembering Sen. Bob Dole, former Republican presidential candidate Dole, who died Dec. 5, represented Kansas in the Senate for 27 years, and was the Republican nominee for president in 1996. He spoke to Fresh Air in '05 about his experiences fighting in World War II.

Politics Remembering Sen. Bob Dole, former Republican presidential candidate Remembering Sen. Bob Dole, former Republican presidential candidate Listen · 9:21 9:21 Dole, who died Dec. 5, represented Kansas in the Senate for 27 years, and was the Republican nominee for president in 1996. He spoke to Fresh Air in '05 about his experiences fighting in World War II. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor