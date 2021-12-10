Accessibility links
The News Roundup for December 10, 2021 : 1A Some 60 percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated. Pfizer says tests show that its booster shot is promising in protecting against omicron.

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, had agreed to cooperate with the House committee investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now, Meadows has reversed course, saying he won't help.

Meanwhile, following the amassment of Russian troops on the country's border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden spent three hours on a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is concerned about NATO expanding its sphere of influence. Biden wants troops away from the border.

The World Health Organization reported COVID-19 cases in South Africa more than doubled last week as Omicron spreads.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

The News Roundup for December 10, 2021

A South Africa flag is waved ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group C match between Algeria and Slovenia at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

A South Africa flag is waved ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group C match between Algeria and Slovenia at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

More than 400 Capitol Hill staffers sent a letter to House leaders saying the "incendiary rhetoric" employed by members of Congress makes Capitol Hill a toxic work environment.

