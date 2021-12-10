The News Roundup for December 10, 2021

Some 60 percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated. That's good news considering the omicron variant is spreading throughout the country as delta continues to surge. Pfizer says tests show that its booster shot is promising in protecting against omicron.

More than 400 Capitol Hill staffers sent a letter to House leaders saying the "incendiary rhetoric" employed by members of Congress makes Capitol Hill a toxic work environment.

Meanwhile, following the amassment of Russian troops on the country's border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden spent three hours on a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is concerned about NATO expanding its sphere of influence. Biden wants troops away from the border.

The World Health Organization reported COVID-19 cases in South Africa more than doubled last week as Omicron spreads.

