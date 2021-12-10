2021 in music with 'Switched on Pop'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop

Sam chats with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, the two co-hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop, about the year in music. They discuss how TikTok and streaming continue to change the pop landscape and share their favorite albums of 2021.

Hear the music from the episode here:

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain and edited by Jordana Hochman. Special thanks to Felipe D. Oropeza for additional scoring help. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.