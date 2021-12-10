Accessibility links
The best of 2021's music with 'Switched on Pop' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam chats with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, the two co-hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop, about the year in music. They discuss how TikTok and streaming continue to change the pop landscape and share their favorite albums of 2021.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

2021 in music with 'Switched on Pop'

2021 in music with 'Switched on Pop'

Listen · 24:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1063156637/1065230336" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan host the podcast Switched On Pop and are co-authors of the book Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why it Matters. Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop hide caption

toggle caption
Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop

Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan host the podcast Switched On Pop and are co-authors of the book Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why it Matters.

Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop

Sam chats with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, the two co-hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop, about the year in music. They discuss how TikTok and streaming continue to change the pop landscape and share their favorite albums of 2021.

Hear the music from the episode here:

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain and edited by Jordana Hochman. Special thanks to Felipe D. Oropeza for additional scoring help. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.