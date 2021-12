Masayuki Uemura, Nintendo engineer who created NES and SNES game consoles, dies at 78 Masayuki Uemurao helped revolutionize the home video game industry with the Nintendo NES, and will forever be remembered for games like Duck Hunt. The Japanese engineer died Monday at the age of 78.

Obituaries