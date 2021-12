Golden Globes nominations come out Monday, but Hollywood is still wary of the HFPA The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes, came under fire after investigations showed how it runs. It says it's changing, but Hollywood may not be ready to forgive.

