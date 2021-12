Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades Rent costs more this year. So does wrapping paper. Consumer prices overall were up 6.8% in November. That's the highest level of inflation since 1982.

Economy Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades Listen · 3:53 3:53 Rent costs more this year. So does wrapping paper. Consumer prices overall were up 6.8% in November. That's the highest level of inflation since 1982. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor