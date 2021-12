New Caledonia goes to the polls on self-determination The French territory of New Caledonia holds its final referendum on independence on Sunday. The outcome could have implications for all the major powers jostling for influence in the vast Pacific.

World New Caledonia goes to the polls on self-determination New Caledonia goes to the polls on self-determination Listen · 3:54 3:54 The French territory of New Caledonia holds its final referendum on independence on Sunday. The outcome could have implications for all the major powers jostling for influence in the vast Pacific. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor