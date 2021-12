Decades-long dispute between Mi'kmaq community and commercial lobstermen escalates The waters of Nova Scotia, Canada, hold one of the world's most lucrative lobster fisheries. A conflict over how to balance native treaty rights with commercial fishing rules is coming to a head.

Business Decades-long dispute between Mi'kmaq community and commercial lobstermen escalates Decades-long dispute between Mi'kmaq community and commercial lobstermen escalates Listen · 4:12 4:12 The waters of Nova Scotia, Canada, hold one of the world's most lucrative lobster fisheries. A conflict over how to balance native treaty rights with commercial fishing rules is coming to a head. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor