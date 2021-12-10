The Rest of the Story, 2021

It's that time again. Time to gather up the loose strings and lingering questions of stories we've reported, and tell you what's happened since we turned off the mics.

How did a new pasta shape get onto store shelves? What happened with protesting Indian farmers? Plus, time-traveling government bureaucrats, a quantum leap in French fry technology, and the fate of a towering inflatable rat.

