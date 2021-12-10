Accessibility links
From protests to pasta to forgiven loans, we update some of our favorite stories : Planet Money On protests, pasta and forgiven payments. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

The Rest of the Story, 2021

Listen · 28:43
It's that time again. Time to gather up the loose strings and lingering questions of stories we've reported, and tell you what's happened since we turned off the mics.

How did a new pasta shape get onto store shelves? What happened with protesting Indian farmers? Plus, time-traveling government bureaucrats, a quantum leap in French fry technology, and the fate of a towering inflatable rat.

