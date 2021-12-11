Accessibility links
Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin on NPR's 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin are the co-creators and co-stars of HBO Max's South Side. We invite them on to answer questions about the far, far, far south side — Antarctica.

'Wait Wait' for Dec. 11, 2021: With Not My Job guests Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Listen · 44:26
This week's show was recorded at the Harris Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin and panelists Maeve Higgins, Luke Burbank and Cristela Alonzo. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin attend the South Side premiere party in West Hollywood, Calif., on July 16, 2019.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Who's Bill This Time
A Gold Medal in Lame Boycotts; The Ghost of Christmas Parties Past; and A Schmear Shortage

Panel Questions
The World's Coolest Prime Minister

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about the value of math, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin on Antarctica
Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin are the co-creators and co-stars of HBO Max's South Side, a comedy about life on the South Side of Chicago. We invite them to play a game we call "Welcome to the REAL south side!" Three questions about Antarctica

Panel Questions
The Insurrectionist's Diet; A Sucky Situation

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Army/Navy Hijinks; Instabreak; and A Vaccine Scheme Falls Apart.

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict, after New York's cream cheese crisis, what will be the next city to suffer a shortage.

