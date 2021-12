Severe weather devastated the Midwest and the South overnight Severe weather across several states in the Midwest and the South have left dozens injured and destroyed hundreds of buildings. In Kentucky, the governor says at least 70 people may be dead.

Weather Severe weather devastated the Midwest and the South overnight Severe weather devastated the Midwest and the South overnight Audio will be available later today. Severe weather across several states in the Midwest and the South have left dozens injured and destroyed hundreds of buildings. In Kentucky, the governor says at least 70 people may be dead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor