Asia Hong Kong democracy activist says the US must recognize China's threat to its values Hong Kong democracy activist says the US must recognize China's threat to its values Listen · 4:18 4:18 Scott Simon talks with Hong Kong activist Nathan Law about speaking at The Summit for Democracy and about the "special administrative zone's" fight for freedom.