There are too many bison in Yellowstone. Some will be relocated to tribal nations Yellowstone's bison population is booming and will be culled. Scott Simon talks to Troy Heinert, executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, about how tribes are involved.

Yellowstone's bison population is booming and will be culled. Scott Simon talks to Troy Heinert, executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, about how tribes are involved.