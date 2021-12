Black communities are shrinking in once predominantly-Black US cities Scott Simon speaks to Politico's Brakkton Booker about the reasons behind the exodus of Black Americans from large cities, and the impact of these shifting demographics.

Race Black communities are shrinking in once predominantly-Black US cities Black communities are shrinking in once predominantly-Black US cities Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon speaks to Politico's Brakkton Booker about the reasons behind the exodus of Black Americans from large cities, and the impact of these shifting demographics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor