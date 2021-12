Death toll likely to near 100 from storms in Kentucky Scott Simon talks with Ronnie Noel, an official in Hopkins County, Kentucky, about how severe weather and tornados last night have affected his area.

Weather Death toll likely to near 100 from storms in Kentucky Death toll likely to near 100 from storms in Kentucky Listen · 3:35 3:35 Scott Simon talks with Ronnie Noel, an official in Hopkins County, Kentucky, about how severe weather and tornados last night have affected his area. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor