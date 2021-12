Already at a breaking point, school nurses grapple with another pandemic puzzle NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Camden, New Jersey School District nurse Robin Cogan about how school nurses are faring during the pandemic, as COVID-19 cases rise at troubling rates.

Health Already at a breaking point, school nurses grapple with another pandemic puzzle Already at a breaking point, school nurses grapple with another pandemic puzzle Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Camden, New Jersey School District nurse Robin Cogan about how school nurses are faring during the pandemic, as COVID-19 cases rise at troubling rates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor