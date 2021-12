As theater reopens, how directors are putting their reimaginations into action During the height of pandemic closures, three artistic directors spoke about their hopes for what theater would look like when it reopened. More than a year later, we check in to see what's changed.

Theater As theater reopens, how directors are putting their reimaginations into action As theater reopens, how directors are putting their reimaginations into action Listen · 5:56 5:56 During the height of pandemic closures, three artistic directors spoke about their hopes for what theater would look like when it reopened. More than a year later, we check in to see what's changed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor