Race A lawsuit in California says homes of Black families are being under-valued A lawsuit in California says homes of Black families are being under-valued Listen · 3:55 3:55 A lawsuit in California argues that the homes of Black families are being under-valued by appraisal companies. Plaintiffs say this is a form of redlining, an old practice of housing discrimination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor