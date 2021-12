Legal experts appointed to study Supreme Court reform discuss 'agnostic' report NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Laurence Tribe and Judge Thomas Griffith, two commissioners appointed by President Biden to study Supreme Court reform, about the commission's recent report.

Law Legal experts appointed to study Supreme Court reform discuss 'agnostic' report Legal experts appointed to study Supreme Court reform discuss 'agnostic' report Listen · 7:16 7:16 NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Laurence Tribe and Judge Thomas Griffith, two commissioners appointed by President Biden to study Supreme Court reform, about the commission's recent report. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor