NYC granted noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. The idea isn't so new Following New York City's move to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with professor Hiroshi Motomura about the history of immigrant voting rights in the U.S.

Elections NYC granted noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. The idea isn't so new NYC granted noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. The idea isn't so new Listen · 4:25 4:25 Following New York City's move to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with professor Hiroshi Motomura about the history of immigrant voting rights in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor