Encore: Sula Vineyards makes wine in India's unlikely terroir You may have heard of India's famous beer, Kingfisher. But wine? In the tropics? With spicy curries? Sula Vineyards is India's leading winemaker.

Asia Encore: Sula Vineyards makes wine in India's unlikely terroir Encore: Sula Vineyards makes wine in India's unlikely terroir Listen · 3:53 3:53 You may have heard of India's famous beer, Kingfisher. But wine? In the tropics? With spicy curries? Sula Vineyards is India's leading winemaker. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor