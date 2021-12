Kentucky was hard hit by catastrophic storms that hit the South and Midwest NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman about the tornadoes devastated her state over the weekend. The death toll is expected to rise.

National Kentucky was hard hit by catastrophic storms that hit the South and Midwest Kentucky was hard hit by catastrophic storms that hit the South and Midwest Listen · 6:02 6:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman about the tornadoes devastated her state over the weekend. The death toll is expected to rise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor