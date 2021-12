Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire,' dies at 80 Anne Rice, the novelist whose best-selling gothic tales, reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, died Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice said.

Books Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire,' dies at 80 Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire,' dies at 80 Listen · 3:08 3:08 Anne Rice, the novelist whose best-selling gothic tales, reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, died Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice said. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor