Who covers your workplace accident when you're working from home?

In 2018, a man working from home in Germany fell down the stairs on his way from his bed to his home office. A lower court has ruled that his company's insurance should cover the fall.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Workplace accidents happen. And when they do, you'd like to think your company insurance handles it. But what about when you're working from home? A man in Germany was moving from the bedroom to the home office. He slipped on the staircase. The employer's insurance refused to pay, so he took the case to court, and they ruled in his favor. The German legal system now confirms a short walk downstairs does count as commuting. It's MORNING EDITION.

