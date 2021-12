'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace to join CNN's streaming service One of Fox News' most prominent anchors, Wallace is leaving to join CNN's new streaming service. Wallace said his next adventure would let him "go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in."

Media 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace to join CNN's streaming service 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace to join CNN's streaming service Listen · 3:29 3:29 One of Fox News' most prominent anchors, Wallace is leaving to join CNN's new streaming service. Wallace said his next adventure would let him "go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor