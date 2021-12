An icon of traditional Mexican music, Vicente Fernández, dies at 81 Vincente Fernández was largely considered the last living legend of the Mexican ranchera, the style of song deeply rooted in the values and traditions of rural Mexico.

Music News An icon of traditional Mexican music, Vicente Fernández, dies at 81 An icon of traditional Mexican music, Vicente Fernández, dies at 81 Listen · 3:48 3:48 Vincente Fernández was largely considered the last living legend of the Mexican ranchera, the style of song deeply rooted in the values and traditions of rural Mexico. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor