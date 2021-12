Inflation is hitting people hard, but some workers are seeing higher wages As inflation climbs, Americans could get their biggest raises in over a decade. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Chief Economist for the Conference Board Dana Peterson about what's driving the increases.

Economy Inflation is hitting people hard, but some workers are seeing higher wages Audio will be available later today.